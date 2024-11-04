Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC: AGM Success and Board Update

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC GBP (GB:BASC) has released an update.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC successfully passed all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, highlighting a smooth operational update. The company also announced the retirement of director Ms. Lisa Booth, marking a board change. Investors can access detailed reports and resolutions on the company’s and regulatory websites.

