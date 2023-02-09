Brown Advisory Increases Position in SI-Bone (SIBN)

Fintel reports that Brown Advisory has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.85MM shares of SI-Bone Inc (SIBN). This represents 11.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 6, 2022 they reported 3.70MM shares and 10.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.18% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.95% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for SI-Bone is $21.80. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 25.95% from its latest reported closing price of $17.31.

The projected annual revenue for SI-Bone is $129MM, an increase of 29.72%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in SI-Bone. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 4.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIBN is 0.16%, an increase of 16.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.14% to 40,945K shares. The put/call ratio of SIBN is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,368K shares representing 9.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 2,028K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,006K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIBN by 16.29% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,800K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,818K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIBN by 38.30% over the last quarter.

Holocene Advisors holds 1,439K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,304K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,110K shares, representing an increase of 14.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIBN by 47.09% over the last quarter.

SI-BONE Background Information

SI-BONE is a medical device company that pioneered minimally invasive surgery of the SI joint with the iFuse Implant System. Studies have shown that the SI joint can be a source of pain in 15% to 30% of chronic low back pain. The iFuse Implant™, commercially available since 2009, is the only SI joint fusion device supported by multiple prospective clinical studies, including two randomized controlled trials, showing improved pain, patient function and quality of life resulting from treatment. There are over 90 peer-reviewed publications demonstrating the safety, durable effectiveness, and biomechanical and economic benefits unique to the iFuse Implant (www.si-bone.com/results). This body of evidence has enabled multiple government and private insurance payors to establish coverage of the SI joint fusion procedure exclusively when performed with the iFuse Implant System.

