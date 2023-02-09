Brown Advisory Cuts Stake in EVO Payments (EVOP)

Fintel reports that Brown Advisory has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.17MM shares of EVO Payments Inc (EVOP). This represents 8.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 6, 2022 they reported 5.74MM shares and 12.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 27.36% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.73% Downside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for EVO Payments is $26.18. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.73% from its latest reported closing price of $33.88.

The projected annual revenue for EVO Payments is $634MM, an increase of 18.16%. The projected annual EPS is $1.33, an increase of 9,731.69%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in EVO Payments. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 12.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVOP is 0.36%, an increase of 24.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.48% to 62,468K shares. The put/call ratio of EVOP is 16.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Geneva Capital Management holds 1,938K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,933K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVOP by 62.87% over the last quarter.

BIASX - Brown Advisory Small-Cap Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,814K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,931K shares, representing a decrease of 6.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVOP by 31.24% over the last quarter.

Alpine Associates Management holds 1,613K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares, representing an increase of 30.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVOP by 59.93% over the last quarter.

Westchester Capital Management holds 1,528K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 1,433K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 96.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVOP by 3,240.66% over the last quarter.

EVO Payments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EVO Payments, Inc. is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.

