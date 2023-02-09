Brown Advisory Cuts Stake in Chewy (CHWY)

Fintel reports that Brown Advisory has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.72MM shares of Chewy Inc (CHWY). This represents 5.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 6.65MM shares and 6.22% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.88% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.12% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.33% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chewy is $49.19. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $71.14. The average price target represents an increase of 7.33% from its latest reported closing price of $45.83.

The projected annual revenue for Chewy is $10,230MM, an increase of 4.60%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 598 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chewy. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 8.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHWY is 0.35%, an increase of 5.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 444,256K shares. The put/call ratio of CHWY is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

BC Partners Advisors holds 311,852K shares representing 73.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 17,081K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,623K shares, representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 25.37% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,404K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,521K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 87.33% over the last quarter.

MSEQX - Growth Portfolio Class I holds 3,692K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,879K shares, representing a decrease of 5.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 13.15% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 3,635K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Chewy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chewy's mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. The Company believes to be the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of its broad selection of high-quality products, which its offers at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. The Company continually develops innovative ways for its customers to engage with them, and partner with approximately 2,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to its customers.

