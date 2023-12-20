Brother Industries, - Depositary Receipt () (BRTHY) Price Target Increased by 5.78% to 36.08

The average one-year price target for Brother Industries, - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:BRTHY) has been revised to 36.08 / share. This is an increase of 5.78% from the prior estimate of 34.11 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.81 to a high of 40.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.71% from the latest reported closing price of 34.13 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 9,271K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,094K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,064K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRTHY by 4.79% over the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 2,349K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,234K shares, representing an increase of 4.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRTHY by 18.65% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,862K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,841K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRTHY by 16.33% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,247K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,231K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRTHY by 2.60% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.