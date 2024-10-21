Is Brother Industries (BRTHY) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Brother Industries Ltd. (BRTHY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Brother Industries Ltd. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 620 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brother Industries Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRTHY's full-year earnings has moved 16.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, BRTHY has gained about 34.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 28.2% on average. This shows that Brother Industries Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Fortinet (FTNT). The stock is up 38.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Fortinet's current year EPS has increased 18.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brother Industries Ltd. belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, a group that includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 13.8% so far this year, so BRTHY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Fortinet belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 143-stock industry is currently ranked #64. The industry has moved +24.9% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Brother Industries Ltd. and Fortinet. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

