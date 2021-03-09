World Markets

Brother-in-law of Tunisia's ousted president gets 10 years for corruption

Reuters
A Tunisian court has sentenced Belhassen Trabelsi, the brother-in-law of ousted President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, to ten years in jail for corruption, the state run news agency TAP reported on Tuesday.

The court also sentenced Sami Fehri, the owner of El Hiwar TV, to eight years in prison in the same case.

The court fined the two men 40 million dinars ($14.51 million) for using state television resources for the benefit of a private company and transferring advertising revenues to their company. ($1 = 2.7563 Tunisian dinars) (Reporting by Tarek Amara and Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Philippa Fletcher) ((maher.chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: TUNISIA POLITICS/TRABELSI (UPDATE 1)

