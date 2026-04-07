Is BROS Stock a Buy at 4x Sales With Coffee Costs Rising?

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS is in a classic growth-versus-margins setup. The chain is putting up strong transaction-led demand and building out its footprint, but rising input and occupancy costs can pressure profitability in the near term.

That tension matters because the stock is valued like a growth story. Investors may want to stay involved, but with clear watchpoints around costs, store-level margins, and execution on openings and conversions.

BROS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The Style Scores show Growth of A and Momentum of B, offset by a Value score of F, with a VGM Score of C. The mix supports a hold-with-watchpoints lens: strong visibility, but room for volatility as the cost cycle plays out.

BROS Stock Snapshot and What the Hold Rating Signals

Dutch Bros is benefiting from strong traffic momentum supported by loyalty and digital engagement. The Dutch Rewards program surpassed 15 million members, and about 72% of transactions were tied to the platform in 2025. Order Ahead contributed roughly 14% of the fourth-quarter 2025 sales mix, helping convenience and throughput.

At the same time, the near-term operating picture is not frictionless. Elevated coffee costs and fading pricing benefits can weigh on margins, and rising occupancy expense is becoming a bigger factor as build-to-suit leases make up a larger portion of development. Operational complexity from the food rollout and the pace of expansion adds another layer of execution risk.

Dutch Bros Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dutch Bros Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dutch Bros Inc. Quote

Dutch Bros Q4 Beat Shows Strong Underlying Demand

Dutch Bros delivered a strong fourth-quarter 2025 beat. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.17 versus the $0.10 consensus, while revenue was $443.6 million versus $427 million. Total revenue increased 29.4% year over year.

Demand quality stood out because it was transaction-driven. Company-operated shop revenue rose 30.4% year over year to $409.6 million. Systemwide same-shop sales increased 7.7%, driven primarily by 5.4% growth in system same-shop transactions.

Those trends reinforce the brand’s resonance in daily routines and support the view that comps are not relying on price alone. For the full year 2025, comps rose 5.6%, a continuation of traffic-led momentum.

BROS Valuation: Where It Sits Versus History and Peers

BROS is currently trading at 4.04x forward 12-month sales. That compares with 3.41x for the Zacks sub-industry and 1.52x for the Zacks sector. The S&P 500 is at 4.83x, placing Dutch Bros below the index multiple but above its immediate restaurant peer group.

The stock’s own history helps define what the current multiple implies. Over the past five years, BROS has traded as high as 8.21x and as low as 1.09x, with a five-year median of 3.83x. At 4.04x, the stock sits modestly above its median. It is not priced at peak enthusiasm, but it is also not cheap enough to ignore near-term margin risk.

Dutch Bros Price Target Logic and What Would Need To Happen

The $58 price target is tied to a 4.42x forward 12-month sales approach. That framing makes the operating checklist especially important, because multiple support depends on sustained momentum and credible execution through the cost cycle.

The path centers on maintaining traffic strength, keeping the development engine on schedule, and working through margin headwinds without breaking the long-term model. Dutch Bros is aiming for long-term margin improvement supported by controlled overhead and capital efficiency, but the near-term environment will likely be judged quarter by quarter.

BROS Margin Risk Checklist for the Next Few Quarters

Coffee inflation is the headline pressure. Management indicated there is typically a two- to three-quarter lag before cost relief flows through results, which can keep the profit-and-loss statement under strain even if input costs begin to moderate.

Pricing becomes less helpful later. Pricing contribution is expected to decline in the back half of 2026 as prior price increases are lapped, creating a period where costs can stay elevated while the pricing tailwind fades. Management expects modest adjusted EBITDA margin pressure in 2026.

Occupancy is another key variable. A rising mix of build-to-suit leases is expected to push occupancy expense higher as a percentage of revenue in 2026, and store-level margins have already moderated year over year. The food rollout can expand occasions and lift comps in participating locations, but it also introduces cost of goods sold pressure and operational demands that can dilute margins during rollout if efficiency does not keep up.

Dutch Bros Expansion Upside, but Execution Risk Is Real

Dutch Bros ended 2025 with 1,136 systemwide shops across 25 states, including 811 company-operated and 325 franchised locations. In 2025, it opened 154 new shops, reflecting 16% unit growth, and delivered record system average unit volumes of $2.1 million. Management confidence points toward 2,029 shops by 2029.

Near-term growth brings moving parts. Management raised 2026 openings to at least 181 system shops, including 20 Clutch conversions targeted for the second and third quarters of 2026, with about 30 openings in the first quarter and a step-up thereafter. Openings weighted later in the year, pre-opening costs, and integration work tied to conversions can pressure margins if ramp timelines slip.

For added context, Shake Shack, Inc. SHAK and CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA are also in the restaurant space with a Zacks Rank #3, highlighting how results and execution can matter more than broad sector direction. Into the next update window, the key items to monitor are transaction trends, signs of easing coffee pressure as the lag works through results, occupancy expense trajectory, and the cadence of openings and Clutch conversions ahead of the expected report date of 05/06/2026.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Shake Shack, Inc. (SHAK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.