$BROS stock is up 29% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BROS stock has now risen 29% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $399,312,711 of trading volume.
$BROS Insider Trading Activity
$BROS insiders have traded $BROS stock on the open market 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 54 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BROS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TRAVIS BOERSMA (Executive Chairman of Board) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 1,618,108 shares for an estimated $53,339,220.
- TRUST AGGREGATOR, LLC DM has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 993,382 shares for an estimated $32,729,077.
- INDIVIDUAL AGGREGATOR, LLC DM has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 624,726 shares for an estimated $20,610,142.
$BROS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of $BROS stock to their portfolio, and 195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD added 3,365,745 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,297,723
- FMR LLC added 3,227,435 shares (+98.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $169,053,045
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 2,885,306 shares (+232.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $92,416,351
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 2,107,754 shares (+88.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $67,511,360
- MANE GLOBAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,604,803 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $51,401,840
- DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,585,159 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $50,772,642
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 1,301,486 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $41,686,596
