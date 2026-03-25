BROS' Record AUVs Stand Out: Can Unit Economics Stay This Strong?

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS records average unit volumes (AUVs) that have become a key highlight of its growth story, but the durability of these strong unit economics remains the central question. In fourth-quarter 2025, system-wide AUVs reached a record $2.1 million, reflecting robust demand and efficient execution across markets.



The strength in AUVs is largely driven by transaction growth rather than pricing, a positive signal for sustainability. Same-shop sales rose 7.7% in the quarter, supported by solid traffic trends and broad-based momentum across regions and dayparts.



Importantly, new shop productivity remains elevated, indicating that Dutch Bros is successfully replicating its model across newer markets. Improvements in site selection, training systems and development processes are helping maintain strong volumes even as the company scales rapidly.



To support continued AUV strength, management is investing in throughput and convenience. Initiatives like mobile order, labor optimization and the expanding food program are designed to increase capacity and drive incremental visits. Early results, including both ticket and transaction lift from food, suggest additional upside to unit volumes.



However, some normalization is likely as the company laps strong comparisons and expands into less mature markets. External pressures such as commodity costs and operational complexity could also weigh on margins.



Still, Dutch Bros’ combination of strong brand loyalty, high engagement through its rewards platform and disciplined expansion strategy provides a solid foundation. While AUV growth may moderate, the company appears well-positioned to sustain above-average unit economics over the long term.

Competition Check: Starbucks and Chipotle Highlight AUV Benchmarks

Two relevant peers, Starbucks Corporation SBUX and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG, offer useful context when assessing Dutch Bros’ ability to sustain strong AUVs. Starbucks continues to deliver industry-leading unit volumes, supported by premium pricing, digital engagement and a vast loyalty ecosystem. However, much of its recent growth has been driven by ticket expansion rather than traffic, making Starbucks more sensitive to consumer pullbacks.



Chipotle, while operating in fast-casual dining, stands out for consistently high AUVs driven by strong throughput, menu simplicity and steady traffic growth. Its ability to scale volumes across new and existing units provides a playbook for sustaining unit economics during expansion.



Starbucks and Chipotle underscore that durable AUV strength depends on balancing traffic, pricing and operational efficiency. In this context, Dutch Bros’ transaction-led growth and focus on throughput improvements position it well, though maintaining these levels during rapid unit expansion remains the key test.

BROS’ Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Dutch Bros have lost 23.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s 7.6% decline.



BROS’ One-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, BROS trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 4.05, up from the industry’s average of 3.44.



BROS’ P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BROS’ 2026 earnings per share has increased in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company is likely to report strong earnings, with projections indicating a 18.4% rise in 2026.



BROS currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.