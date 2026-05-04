Brookwood Cuts FLXR Position by $3 Million -- What Income Investors Should Know

Key Points

Brookwood Investment Group sold 76,190 shares of the TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) during the first quarter, an estimated $3.0 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

The trade represented just 0.4% of the firm's reportable assets under management (AUM).

Following the sale, Brookwood holds 147,542 FLXR shares valued at approximately $5.8 million, or 0.7% of fund AUM -- placing FLXR outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Brookwood Investment Group LLC reduced its position in the TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSE:FLXR) by 76,190 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $3.0 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of Brookwood's FLXR stake decreased by approximately $3.1 million -- a figure that reflects both the sale and price movement in the shares.

What else to know

Following the sale, Brookwood's FLXR position represents 0.7% of its reportable AUM.

The fund's top five holdings after the filing are: NASDAQ: NVDA: $39.2 million (5.5% of AUM) NYSE: VUG: $31.0 million (4.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: AAPL: $26.8 million (3.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: GOOGL: $18.7 million (2.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: AVGO: $16.8 million (2.4% of AUM)

As of May 1, 2026, FLXR shares were priced at $39.17, up about 6.4% over the past year -- trailing the S&P 500 by roughly 20 percentage points, while outperforming the Multisector Bond category benchmark by about 0.9%.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.9 billion Dividend yield (TTM) 5.64% Expense ratio 0.40% 1-year return (as of 5/1/26) 6.36%

ETF snapshot

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is a Los Angeles-based fund that seeks a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation.

Employs a flexible, multi-sector income strategy, actively managed to adapt across changing market environments.

Targets investors seeking diversified income streams who don't want to be locked into a single fixed-income sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Brookwood's FLXR trim looks a lot like routine portfolio management. At just 0.4% of reportable AUM, this sale is a pretty modest allocation adjustment. Brookwood does still hold roughly $5.8 million in the fund -- but that’s less than 1% of AUM, suggesting the position is not an especially high-conviction piece of the portfolio.

That said, it's worth understanding what FLXR is and what it isn't. As a multisector bond ETF, FLXR is built to generate income -- not to keep pace with equity markets. Its roughly 6.4% gain over the past year will look underwhelming next to the S&P 500, but that's comparing apples to oranges. The more relevant benchmark is its fixed-income peer group, where FLXR has held its own.

For income-focused investors, the fund's 5.6% annualized dividend yield and relatively low 0.40% expense ratio remain meaningful in the current rate environment. FLXR's roughly 0.9% outperformance against its Multisector Bond category peers more than covers that cost, which is a reasonable argument that the active management here has been earning its keep -- at least over the near term. And FLXR’s flexible mandate -- meaning the fund's managers can shift across credit sectors rather than being locked into one corner of the bond market -- adds a degree of adaptability that pure bond index funds don't offer.

Institutional trims like this one are common, especially after a period of rate volatility that may prompt wealth managers to recalibrate fixed-income allocations. Investors looking for broader exposure to the multisector bond space might also consider funds like the PIMCO Active Bond ETF (NYSE:BOND) or the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) for comparison.

Bottom line: Brookwood's move here reads as portfolio housekeeping, not a red flag for the ETF itself.

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Andy Gould has positions in Alphabet, Apple, and Nvidia and has the following options: long January 2027 $125 calls on Nvidia, short January 2027 $125 puts on Nvidia, and short May 2026 $400 calls on Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Broadcom, Nvidia, Vanguard Growth ETF, and Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.