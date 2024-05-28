Brookside Energy’s Rocket Well Advances Smoothly

Brookside Energy (AU:BRK) has released an update.

Brookside Energy Limited reports steady progress on their Rocket Well, part of the Flames-Maroons Development Plan in the Anadarko Basin’s SCOOP area. The well’s intermediate section has been completed, cased, and cemented, with successful drilling of the curve leading into the lateral section. Operations are proceeding without incident, adhering to budget and schedule expectations.

For further insights into AU:BRK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.