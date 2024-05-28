News & Insights

Brookside Energy’s Rocket Well Advances Smoothly

May 28, 2024 — 07:18 pm EDT

Brookside Energy (AU:BRK) has released an update.

Brookside Energy Limited reports steady progress on their Rocket Well, part of the Flames-Maroons Development Plan in the Anadarko Basin’s SCOOP area. The well’s intermediate section has been completed, cased, and cemented, with successful drilling of the curve leading into the lateral section. Operations are proceeding without incident, adhering to budget and schedule expectations.

