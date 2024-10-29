News & Insights

Brookside Energy Updates on Director’s Shareholdings

October 29, 2024 — 04:07 am EDT

Brookside Energy (AU:BRK) has released an update.

Brookside Energy has announced a change in the shareholdings of its director, David Prentice, following a shareholder-approved share consolidation. The adjustment involves a significant reduction in the number of fully paid ordinary shares and share rights held by Prentice, reflecting the company’s recent strategic financial decisions.

