Brookside Energy Updates on Director’s Shareholdings

Brookside Energy (AU:BRK) has released an update.

Brookside Energy has announced a change in the shareholdings of its director, David Prentice, following a shareholder-approved share consolidation. The adjustment involves a significant reduction in the number of fully paid ordinary shares and share rights held by Prentice, reflecting the company’s recent strategic financial decisions.

For further insights into AU:BRK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.