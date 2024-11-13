Brookside Energy Targets Major Production Growth

Brookside Energy (AU:BRK) has released an update.

Brookside Energy is set to turbocharge its production capabilities, aiming to increase its output from 1,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024 to 6,300 barrels by 2028. This ambitious production boost promises to enhance the company’s cash flow, fueling long-term success and attracting investor interest.

