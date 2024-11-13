News & Insights

Stocks

Brookside Energy Targets Major Production Growth

November 13, 2024 — 07:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Brookside Energy (AU:BRK) has released an update.

Brookside Energy is set to turbocharge its production capabilities, aiming to increase its output from 1,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024 to 6,300 barrels by 2028. This ambitious production boost promises to enhance the company’s cash flow, fueling long-term success and attracting investor interest.

For further insights into AU:BRK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RDFED

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.