Brookside Energy Sees Major Production Boost with SWISH Wells

Brookside Energy has significantly boosted its production, achieving a 178% increase to over 5,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day with its new SWISH wells in Oklahoma. This surge is part of their Flames Maroons Development Plan, which has already produced more than 164,000 barrels of oil equivalent. The company’s Managing Director, David Prentice, hails this as a transformative step, reflecting the hard work of their team.

