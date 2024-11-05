News & Insights

Stocks

Brookside Energy Sees Major Production Boost with SWISH Wells

November 05, 2024 — 06:30 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Brookside Energy (AU:BRK) has released an update.

Brookside Energy has significantly boosted its production, achieving a 178% increase to over 5,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day with its new SWISH wells in Oklahoma. This surge is part of their Flames Maroons Development Plan, which has already produced more than 164,000 barrels of oil equivalent. The company’s Managing Director, David Prentice, hails this as a transformative step, reflecting the hard work of their team.

For further insights into AU:BRK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RDFED

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.