Brookside Energy Schedules AGM Amidst Market Uncertainties

Brookside Energy has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held at the University Club of Western Australia on the 24th of May 2024, cautioning stakeholders about the forward-looking statements presented which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Shareholders are advised to conduct their own research and not rely solely on the information provided, due to the nature of oil and gas reserves estimates being inherently imprecise and likely to change with new data.

