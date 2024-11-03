Brookside Energy Invites Investors to 3Q Results Webinar

Brookside Energy (AU:BRK) has released an update.

Brookside Energy Ltd. is inviting investors to a webinar on November 6, 2024, where Managing Director David Prentice will discuss the company’s third quarter results. This event provides an opportunity for investors to gain insights and ask questions about Brookside’s performance and future prospects. Registration is free, and a recording will be available for those who cannot attend live.

