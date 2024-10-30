News & Insights

Stocks

Brookside Energy Bolsters Production and Secures US Credit Facility

October 30, 2024 — 11:19 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Brookside Energy (AU:BRK) has released an update.

Brookside Energy has reported significant growth in its oil and gas production from its SWISH Project in Oklahoma, with a cash inflow of A$10.1 million and a closing cash balance of A$13.7 million for the quarter ending September 2024. The company has also secured a US$25 million credit facility to support its expansion efforts and announced a US listing to attract international investors. With these strategic moves, Brookside is well-positioned to enhance its market presence and financial stability.

For further insights into AU:BRK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RDFED

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.