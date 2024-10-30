Brookside Energy Bolsters Production and Secures US Credit Facility

Brookside Energy (AU:BRK) has released an update.

Brookside Energy has reported significant growth in its oil and gas production from its SWISH Project in Oklahoma, with a cash inflow of A$10.1 million and a closing cash balance of A$13.7 million for the quarter ending September 2024. The company has also secured a US$25 million credit facility to support its expansion efforts and announced a US listing to attract international investors. With these strategic moves, Brookside is well-positioned to enhance its market presence and financial stability.

For further insights into AU:BRK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.