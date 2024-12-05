Brooks Macdonald Sees Shift in Voting Rights Ownership

Brooks Macdonald (GB:BRK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Brooks Macdonald Group PLC has experienced a reduction in voting rights, with Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. crossing a threshold on November 25, 2024, which has been notified to the issuer. The voting rights percentage held by Canaccord Genuity now stands at 4.7250%, down from a previous position of 5.0247%. This change reflects a notable shift in the ownership landscape within the company.

For further insights into GB:BRK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.