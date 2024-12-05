Brooks Macdonald Sees Shift in Voting Rights Ownership

Brooks Macdonald (GB:BRK) has released an update.
Brooks Macdonald Group PLC has experienced a reduction in voting rights, with Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. crossing a threshold on November 25, 2024, which has been notified to the issuer. The voting rights percentage held by Canaccord Genuity now stands at 4.7250%, down from a previous position of 5.0247%. This change reflects a notable shift in the ownership landscape within the company.
