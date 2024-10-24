News & Insights

Brooks Macdonald Reports Successful AGM Resolutions

October 24, 2024 — 11:27 am EDT

Brooks Macdonald (GB:BRK) has released an update.

Brooks Macdonald Group PLC announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, with a significant shareholder turnout. Key approvals included the receipt of the annual report, declaration of a final dividend, and reappointment of directors. The meeting reflected strong confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

