Brooks Macdonald Reports Successful AGM Resolutions

Brooks Macdonald (GB:BRK) has released an update.

Brooks Macdonald Group PLC announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, with a significant shareholder turnout. Key approvals included the receipt of the annual report, declaration of a final dividend, and reappointment of directors. The meeting reflected strong confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

