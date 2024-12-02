Brooks Macdonald Expands Financial Services with New Acquisition

Brooks Macdonald (GB:BRK) has released an update.

Brooks Macdonald Group has successfully acquired Lucas Fettes Financial Planning, integrating it into their Direct Wealth business to strengthen their financial planning services and expand their presence in East Anglia. This strategic move is expected to enhance Brooks Macdonald’s capability to serve more clients across the UK.

