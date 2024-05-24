News & Insights

Brooks Macdonald CCO Executes Share Options

Brooks Macdonald (GB:BRK) has released an update.

Brooks Macdonald Group PLC has disclosed that Robin Eggar, Chief Commercial Officer, has exercised and immediately sold 11,628 shares, originating from the 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan. The sale occurred on the London Stock Exchange AIM Market, with the shares selling at a price close to £19.91 each. Post-transaction, the Employee Benefit Trust of Brooks Macdonald holds 439,801 shares, equating to 2.67% of the company’s total voting rights.

