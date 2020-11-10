Brooks Automation Q4 Results Tops Street; Shares Up 9%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) gained nearly 9% in extended trading session on Tuesday after its fourth-quarter results trumped Wall Street estimates.

Net income for the fourth-quarter was $28.97 million or $0.39 per share, compared to $412.3 million or $5.68 per share last year.

Last year's results included income from discontinued operations of $407.1 million.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $0.47 per share, up from $0.23 per share last year.

Revenues for the fourth quarter rose 24% to $246.2 million from $199.2 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.36 per share on revenues of $234.88 million.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expect revenues of $237 million to $251 million and adjusted earnings of $0.37 to $0.47 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.32 per share on revenues of $229.96 million.

Further, the company reiterated a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on December 17, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 4 , 2020.

CEO Steve Schwartz said, "The Semiconductor Solutions and Life Sciences businesses each continued their momentum during the quarter, once again achieving operating margin expansion and delivering double-digit growth for the year."

BRKS closed Tuesday's trading at $59.43, down $1.28 or 2.11%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, gained $5.07 or 8.53%, in the after-hours trade.

