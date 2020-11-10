Markets
BRKS

Brooks Automation Q4 Results Tops Street; Shares Up 9%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) gained nearly 9% in extended trading session on Tuesday after its fourth-quarter results trumped Wall Street estimates.

Net income for the fourth-quarter was $28.97 million or $0.39 per share, compared to $412.3 million or $5.68 per share last year.

Last year's results included income from discontinued operations of $407.1 million.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $0.47 per share, up from $0.23 per share last year.

Revenues for the fourth quarter rose 24% to $246.2 million from $199.2 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.36 per share on revenues of $234.88 million.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expect revenues of $237 million to $251 million and adjusted earnings of $0.37 to $0.47 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.32 per share on revenues of $229.96 million.

Further, the company reiterated a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on December 17, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 4 , 2020.

CEO Steve Schwartz said, "The Semiconductor Solutions and Life Sciences businesses each continued their momentum during the quarter, once again achieving operating margin expansion and delivering double-digit growth for the year."

BRKS closed Tuesday's trading at $59.43, down $1.28 or 2.11%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, gained $5.07 or 8.53%, in the after-hours trade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BRKS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular