Brooks Automation Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) reported that its third-quarter net income rose to $13.70 million or $0.19 per share from $7.25 million or $0.10 per share in the prior year.

Revenue for the third fiscal quarter was $220.35 million, up 8% year over year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.20 per share and revenues of $205.96 million for the third-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company announced that its board has reiterated a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on September 25, 2020 to stockholders of record on September 4, 2020.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $229 million to $241 million and non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.32 to $0.40. GAAP earnings per share for the fourth fiscal quarter is expected to be in the range of $0.19 to $0.27. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.21 per share and revenues of $208.44 million for the fourth-quarter.

