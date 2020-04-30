Brooks Automation Q2 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) reported second quarter earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.25, up 48% over the prior year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.24, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $34.8 million, up 6% from prior year.

Second quarter revenue was $220 million, up 11% year over year. Analysts expected revenue of $217.57 million for the quarter.

For the third quarter, the company expects non-GAAP earnings per share to be in the range of $0.16 to $0.24, and revenue to be in the range of $200 million to $215 million.

The company announced that the Board has reiterated a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on June 26, 2020 to stockholders of record on June 5, 2020.

