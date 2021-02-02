Brooks Automation Q1 Profit Rises; Reiterates Dividend

(RTTNews) - Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) posted a net income of $26.03 million or $0.35 per share in the first quarter of 2021, up from $13.06 million or $0.18 per share in the prior year.

Revenue for the first quarter was $250 million, up 19% year over year, supported by growth in both Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.42 per share and revenues of $243.62 million for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company announced that its board has reiterated a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on March 26, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 5, 2021.

Looking ahead for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the company expects earnings per share to be in the range of $0.33 - $0.42, non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.48 to $0.57, and revenue of $267 million to $283 million. Wall Street currently is looking for the second-quarter earnings of $0.42 per share on quarterly revenues of $246.73 million.

