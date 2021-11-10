Brooks Automation Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $21.8 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $28.9 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.0% to $48.7 million from $34.3 million last year.

Brooks Automation Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $0.78 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $48.7 Mln vs. $34.3 Mln last year.

