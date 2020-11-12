Brooks Automation, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Shareholders of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 14% to US$65.09 following its latest yearly results. Revenues were US$897m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.88, an impressive 21% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:BRKS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 13th 2020

After the latest results, the five analysts covering Brooks Automation are now predicting revenues of US$1.00b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a notable 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 44% to US$1.27. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$957.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.10 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a nice gain to earnings per share in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Brooks Automation 24% to US$70.14on the back of these upgrades. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Brooks Automation analyst has a price target of US$77.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$58.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Brooks Automation'shistorical trends, as next year's 12% revenue growth is roughly in line with 11% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 9.4% per year. So although Brooks Automation is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Brooks Automation's earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Brooks Automation going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Brooks Automation , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

