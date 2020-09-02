Dividends
BRKS

Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BRKS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that BRKS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.35, the dividend yield is .76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRKS was $52.35, representing a -9.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.56 and a 147.05% increase over the 52 week low of $21.19.

BRKS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). BRKS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.18. Zacks Investment Research reports BRKS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 40.69%, compared to an industry average of 40.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BRKS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BRKS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BRKS as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT)
  • Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHQ)
  • Exchange Traded Concepts Trust ROBO Global Robotics and Automa (ROBO)
  • Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG)
  • Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROBO with an increase of 37.43% over the last 100 days. PSCT has the highest percent weighting of BRKS at 4.02%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BRKS

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Top Stocks To Watch: Cadence CEO On Track Record Of Innovation & Growth

    Cadence Design Systems has surged in this market rally, with shares roaring to new highs in May and never looking back. The electronic design software leader also is a member of IBD's Long-Term Leaders portfolio

    21 hours ago

    Explore Dividends

    Explore

    Most Popular