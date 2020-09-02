Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BRKS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that BRKS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.35, the dividend yield is .76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRKS was $52.35, representing a -9.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.56 and a 147.05% increase over the 52 week low of $21.19.

BRKS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). BRKS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.18. Zacks Investment Research reports BRKS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 40.69%, compared to an industry average of 40.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BRKS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BRKS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BRKS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHQ)

Exchange Traded Concepts Trust ROBO Global Robotics and Automa (ROBO)

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG)

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROBO with an increase of 37.43% over the last 100 days. PSCT has the highest percent weighting of BRKS at 4.02%.

