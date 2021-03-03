Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BRKS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that BRKS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRKS was $83.29, representing a -9.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $91.78 and a 293.06% increase over the 52 week low of $21.19.

BRKS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). BRKS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.05. Zacks Investment Research reports BRKS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 54.76%, compared to an industry average of 30.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BRKS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BRKS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BRKS as a top-10 holding:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ)

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG)

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNMC with an increase of 37.53% over the last 100 days. BOTZ has the highest percent weighting of BRKS at 5.55%.

