Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BRKS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 28th quarter that BRKS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $100.06, the dividend yield is .4%.
The previous trading day's last sale of BRKS was $100.06, representing a -7.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $108.72 and a 162.21% increase over the 52 week low of $38.16.
BRKS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). BRKS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.25. Zacks Investment Research reports BRKS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 86.51%, compared to an industry average of 41.1%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BRKS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to BRKS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BRKS as a top-10 holding:
- Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG)
- Exchange Traded Concepts Trust ROBO Global Robotics and Automa (ROBO)
- ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC)
- Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC)
- First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY).
The top-performing ETF of this group is RNMC with an increase of 22.28% over the last 100 days. RFG has the highest percent weighting of BRKS at 2.41%.
