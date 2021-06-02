Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BRKS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 28th quarter that BRKS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $100.06, the dividend yield is .4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRKS was $100.06, representing a -7.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $108.72 and a 162.21% increase over the 52 week low of $38.16.

BRKS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). BRKS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.25. Zacks Investment Research reports BRKS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 86.51%, compared to an industry average of 41.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BRKS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BRKS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BRKS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG)

Exchange Traded Concepts Trust ROBO Global Robotics and Automa (ROBO)

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC)

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC)

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNMC with an increase of 22.28% over the last 100 days. RFG has the highest percent weighting of BRKS at 2.41%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.