Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BRKS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that BRKS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $73.41, the dividend yield is .54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRKS was $73.41, representing a -1.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.42 and a 246.44% increase over the 52 week low of $21.19.

BRKS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). BRKS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.88. Zacks Investment Research reports BRKS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.17%, compared to an industry average of 23.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to BRKS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BRKS as a top-10 holding:

  • Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ)
  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT)
  • Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHQ)
  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO)
  • Exchange Traded Concepts Trust ROBO Global Robotics and Automa (ROBO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BOTZ with an increase of 30.02% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BRKS at 4.86%.

