Brooks Automation Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BRKS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Brooks Automation Inc (Symbol: BRKS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.67, changing hands as high as $38.17 per share. Brooks Automation Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRKS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRKS's low point in its 52 week range is $21.19 per share, with $50.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.60.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.