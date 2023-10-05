Brooklyn subway shooter who wounded 10 sentenced to life in prison -media

Updates with prison sentence, paragraphs 1-2

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The man who set off smoke bombs on a crowded New York subway train before shooting 10 people in April 2022 was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison over one of the most violent attacks ever seen on the city's transit system, local media reported.

Frank James, 64, was sentenced to 10 life terms plus 10 years by U.S. District Court Judge William Kuntz during a hearing in Brooklyn federal court, a CBS News affiliate in New York City reported. James pleaded guilty in January to 10 counts of terrorism and weapons charges.

The attack followed a string of violent crimes in America's largest metropolitan transit system, including instances of commuters being pushed onto subway tracks.

James, who was apprehended in Manhattan's East Village neighborhood 30 hours after the attack on a Manhattan-bound N train, confessed to the crimes before a judge in January.

James opened fire during the morning rush hour as the train headed to an underground station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood. He shot 10 people and another 13 were injured in the ensuing panic, according to police. No one was killed.

James' attorneys had sought an 18-year sentence, according to court documents.

James, a native of the city's Bronx borough with recent addresses in Philadelphia and Milwaukee, had nine prior arrests in New York and three in New Jersey, according to the New York Police Department.

