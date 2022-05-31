Markets
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics CEO Quits, Names Interim Replacement; Andrew Jackson Is New CFO

(RTTNews) - Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (BTX), a company focused on cytokine, gene editing, and cell therapy, said on Tuesday that its Chief Executive Officer Howard Federoff has decided to step down to pursue other opportunities.

Subsequently, the firm has appointed Matt Angel as interim chief executive. Angel is an experienced biotechnology entrepreneur and executive, having led Factor Bioscience Inc. as CEO since its founding in 2011.

In addition, the company has also announced the appointment of Andrew Jackson as chief financial officer. Jackson joins the company from Ra Medical Systems, where he had served as its finance chief and interim CEO in separate tenures.

Separately, in connection with the two new appointments and other events, the Board has postponed the company's 2022 Annual Meeting, scheduled for June 7, to a new date yet to be announced.

