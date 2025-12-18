Brookline Capital Upgrades Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Brookline Capital upgraded their outlook for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:VRCA) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 106.19% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Verrica Pharmaceuticals is $16.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 106.19% from its latest reported closing price of $8.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Verrica Pharmaceuticals is 91MM, an increase of 194.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verrica Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 56 owner(s) or 60.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRCA is 0.02%, an increase of 0.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 90.07% to 2,469K shares. The put/call ratio of VRCA is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caligan Partners holds 924K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company.

Armistice Capital holds 639K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 281K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company.

Sovran Advisors holds 74K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 72K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company.

