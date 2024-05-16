Brookline Capital Upgrades Daré Bioscience (DARE)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2024, Brookline Capital upgraded their outlook for Daré Bioscience (NasdaqCM:DARE) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,222.23% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Daré Bioscience is 4.76. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 1,222.23% from its latest reported closing price of 0.36.

The projected annual revenue for Daré Bioscience is 35MM, an increase of 1,133.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daré Bioscience. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DARE is 0.00%, an increase of 74.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 6,690K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,375K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 989K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 971K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DARE by 42.86% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 946K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 763K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 719K shares , representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DARE by 71.07% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 596K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares , representing an increase of 25.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DARE by 87.63% over the last quarter.

Dare Bioscience Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Daré Bioscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the advancement of innovative products for women's health. The company's mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that expand treatment options, improve outcomes and facilitate convenience for women, primarily in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility.

