Brookline Capital Reiterates Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Brookline Capital reiterated coverage of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,777.30% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adial Pharmaceuticals is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 1,777.30% from its latest reported closing price of 0.33.

The projected annual revenue for Adial Pharmaceuticals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adial Pharmaceuticals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADIL is 0.00%, an increase of 1,038.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 49.07% to 2,519K shares. The put/call ratio of ADIL is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Manchester Capital Management holds 1,202K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 276K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares, representing a decrease of 50.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADIL by 62.55% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 222K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing an increase of 59.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADIL by 70.73% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 203K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 137K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company's lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and is currently being investigated in the Company's landmark ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company's proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity.

