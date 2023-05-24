Brookline Capital Maintains MEI Pharma (MEIP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Brookline Capital maintained coverage of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 355.48% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for MEI Pharma is 33.66. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 355.48% from its latest reported closing price of 7.39.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MEI Pharma is 23MM, a decrease of 61.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in MEI Pharma. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEIP is 0.04%, an increase of 6.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 50,445K shares. The put/call ratio of MEIP is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Anson Funds Management holds 13,251K shares representing 198.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,618K shares, representing an increase of 19.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEIP by 16.33% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 5,163K shares representing 77.50% ownership of the company.

Acadian Asset Management holds 4,758K shares representing 71.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,022K shares representing 60.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 2,913K shares representing 43.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MEI Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MEI Pharma, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing potential new therapies for cancer. MEI Pharma's portfolio of drug candidates contains four clinical-stage assets, including zandelisib, currently in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial which may support an accelerated approval marketing application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Each of MEI Pharma's pipeline candidates leverages a different mechanism of action with the objective of developing therapeutic options that are: (1) differentiated, (2) address unmet medical needs and (3) deliver improved benefit to patients either as standalone treatments or in combination with other therapeutic options.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.