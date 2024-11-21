Brookline Capital Initiates Coverage of Palisade Bio (PALI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2024, Brookline Capital initiated coverage of Palisade Bio (NasdaqCM:PALI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,282.53% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Palisade Bio is $34.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.72 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1,282.53% from its latest reported closing price of $2.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Palisade Bio is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palisade Bio. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PALI is 0.00%, an increase of 9.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 111.00% to 77K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 52K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing an increase of 46.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PALI by 85.92% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 65.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PALI by 90.72% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PALI by 21.24% over the last quarter.

BRUSX - Ultra-Small Company Fund Class N holds 4K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company.

Palisade Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Palisade Bio is a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio’s innovative lead asset, LB1148, is a Phase 3-ready protease inhibitor with the potential to both reduce abdominal adhesions and help restore bowel function following surgery. Positive data from Phase 2 trials of LB1148 demonstrated safety and tolerability as well as a statistically significant improvement in return to bowel function and decrease in length of stay in ICU and hospital compared to placebo. Palisade Bio believes that its investigational therapies have the potential to address the myriad health conditions and complications associated with chronic disruption of the gastrointestinal epithelial barrier.

