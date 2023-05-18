Brookline Capital Initiates Coverage of Genelux (GNLX) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Brookline Capital initiated coverage of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) with a Hold recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.70% Downside
As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Genelux is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 58.70% from its latest reported closing price of 24.70.
The projected annual revenue for Genelux is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.63.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Hohimer Wealth Management holds 45K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.
Geode Capital Management holds 38K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.
Barclays holds 33K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.
Axxcess Wealth Management holds 17K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.
Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 15K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.
Key filings for this company:
