Brookline Capital Initiates Coverage of Annovis Bio (ANVS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2023, Brookline Capital initiated coverage of Annovis Bio (AMEX:ANVS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 710.36% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Annovis Bio is 46.92. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 710.36% from its latest reported closing price of 5.79.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Annovis Bio is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Annovis Bio. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 15.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANVS is 0.06%, an increase of 303.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 61.20% to 1,357K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 419K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 161K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Worth Venture Partners holds 105K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 80K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing an increase of 11.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANVS by 0.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 52K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Annovis Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and Alzheimer's in Down Syndrome (AD-DS). The Comapny's believes that it is the only company developing a drug for AD, PD and AD-DS that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. The Company expects its treatment to improve memory loss and dementia associated with AD and AD-DS, as well as body and brain function in PD. The Company has two ongoing Phase 2a studies: one in AD patients and one in both AD and PD patients.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.