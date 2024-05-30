Brookline Capital Initiates Coverage of Forte Biosciences (FBRX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2024, Brookline Capital initiated coverage of Forte Biosciences (NasdaqCM:FBRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 397.12% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Forte Biosciences is 2.93. The forecasts range from a low of 2.78 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 397.12% from its latest reported closing price of 0.59.

The projected annual revenue for Forte Biosciences is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forte Biosciences. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBRX is 0.08%, an increase of 108.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.69% to 20,584K shares. The put/call ratio of FBRX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tybourne Capital Management holds 3,625K shares representing 9.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,265K shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 2,982K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cable Car Capital holds 2,032K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,839K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Forte Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company developing a live biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. FB-401 has completed Phase 1/2a testing in adult and pediatric (3 years of age and older) patients with atopic dermatitis. There is a significant unmet need for safe and effective therapies particularly for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. In September 2020, Forte initiated a multi-center, placebo controlled clinical trial of FB-401 which is expected to enroll pediatric, adolescent and adult AD subjects aged 2 years of age and older.

