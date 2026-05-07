Brookline Capital Initiates Coverage of Ernexa Therapeutics (ERNA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2026, Brookline Capital initiated coverage of Ernexa Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:ERNA) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ernexa Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 13.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERNA is 0.00%, an increase of 79.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 543K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CI Private Wealth holds 438K shares representing 37.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 24K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing an increase of 13.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERNA by 22.41% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 21K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 97.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERNA by 465.00% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 13K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company.

Sippican Capital Advisors holds 10K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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