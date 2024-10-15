Brookline Capital Initiates Coverage of Envoy Medical (COCH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2024, Brookline Capital initiated coverage of Envoy Medical (NasdaqCM:COCH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 146.19% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Envoy Medical is $6.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $9.19. The average price target represents an increase of 146.19% from its latest reported closing price of $2.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Envoy Medical is 0MM, an increase of 12.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Envoy Medical. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COCH is 0.02%, an increase of 50.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.24% to 1,243K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Merchant Capital holds 556K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares , representing a decrease of 7.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COCH by 41.55% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 164K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 112K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares , representing an increase of 15.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COCH by 25.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 87K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares , representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COCH by 71.17% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 80K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

