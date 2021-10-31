Brookline Bancorp's (NASDAQ:BRKL) Dividend Will Be US$0.13

The board of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.13 per share on the 26th of November. This makes the dividend yield 3.0%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Brookline Bancorp's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Brookline Bancorp's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 13.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 40%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Brookline Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:BRKL Historic Dividend October 31st 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.34 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.48. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.5% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see Brookline Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 14% a year over the past five years. Brookline Bancorp definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Brookline Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Brookline Bancorp might even raise payments in the future. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Brookline Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

