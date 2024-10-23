News & Insights

Stocks
BRKL

Brookline Bancorp reports Q3 EPS 23c, consensus 20c

October 23, 2024 — 04:32 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 tangible book value per share $10.89. Reports Q3 net charge-offs 0.16%. “Our Company experienced improved performance in the third quarter,” commented Paul Perrault, Chairman and CEO, who continued, “As we move into the final months of 2024, we are confident our experienced bankers’ ability to continue to deliver exceptional service to our customers will be better reflected in our profitability as interest rates normalize.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BRKL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BRKL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.