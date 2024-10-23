Brookline Bancorp reports Q3 EPS 23c, consensus 20c

Reports Q3 tangible book value per share $10.89. Reports Q3 net charge-offs 0.16%. “Our Company experienced improved performance in the third quarter,” commented Paul Perrault, Chairman and CEO, who continued, “As we move into the final months of 2024, we are confident our experienced bankers’ ability to continue to deliver exceptional service to our customers will be better reflected in our profitability as interest rates normalize.”

