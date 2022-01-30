Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.13

The board of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 25th of February, with investors receiving US$0.13 per share. This makes the dividend yield 2.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Brookline Bancorp's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, Brookline Bancorp's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 14.6% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 41%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

NasdaqGS:BRKL Historic Dividend January 30th 2022

Brookline Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.34 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.50. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.9% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Brookline Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 15% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Brookline Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Brookline Bancorp has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

