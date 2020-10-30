Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Just Released Its Third-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

Last week, you might have seen that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) released its third-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.0% to US$9.52 in the past week. Brookline Bancorp reported US$71m in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.24 beat expectations, being 2.1% higher than what the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:BRKL Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

After the latest results, the six analysts covering Brookline Bancorp are now predicting revenues of US$282.0m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a major 30% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 57% to US$0.86. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$282.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.83 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$11.50, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Brookline Bancorp, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$13.00 and the most bearish at US$10.50 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Brookline Bancorp is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Brookline Bancorp's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Brookline Bancorp's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 30% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.0% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 1.3% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Brookline Bancorp is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Brookline Bancorp following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$11.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Brookline Bancorp going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Brookline Bancorp , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

