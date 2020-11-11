Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.115 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BRKL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BRKL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.91, the dividend yield is 3.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRKL was $11.91, representing a -29.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.96 and a 46.49% increase over the 52 week low of $8.13.

BRKL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). BRKL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.55. Zacks Investment Research reports BRKL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -59.39%, compared to an industry average of -17.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BRKL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

